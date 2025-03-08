Ex-Met Jose Iglesias sends blunt message after signing minors deal with Padres
Given how integral he was to the team's success during their 2024 season, many New York Mets fans were hoping that veteran infielder Jose Iglesias would re-sign this past offseason and return to Queens.
And after Nick Madrigal went down with a shoulder injury early in the preseason, this seemed to open the door even wider for the Mets' front office to pursue Iglesias in free agency.
Alas, this ended up not being the case, as the San Diego Padres ultimately signed Iglesias to a minor-league contract on March 5.
During a recent segment of his Bleacher Report live show, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman asserted that Iglesias would have made "great sense" for the Mets. In addition to that sentiment, he expressed confusion about Iglesias' contract situation by saying, "I would think that he should be able to get a major league deal."
But despite hitting .337 with an .829 OPS, 4 home runs, and 26 RBI over 85 games for the Mets in 2024, Iglesias still received a minor league deal with San Diego.
According to a March 6 article from Padres on SI's Valentina Martinez, Iglesias sent a clear message about his new contract.
"I don't want to sound arrogant or anything, but I’m not a minor league player at this point of my career," Iglesias is quoted saying.
Read more: Insider suggests Mets should take this strategy with Carlos Mendoza
Although he also conveyed his joy at where he ended up by adding, "This is a great opportunity for me. This is a great opportunity for this organization to continue to grow, to continue to win games. Very happy to be part of [it]."
Iglesias was on a minor-league deal with the Padres back in 2023. But this time, it seems likely he'll be a MLB mainstay.