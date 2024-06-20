Ex-Mets Ace Max Scherzer Offers Free Agency Advice to Pete Alonso
Max Scherzer knows a thing or two about free agency after signing a record-setting deal, in terms of AAV (43 million per year), with the New York Mets during the 2021-2022 offseason.
Scherzer's former Mets teammate, superstar first baseman Pete Alonso, will be hitting the free agenct market for the first time in his career following the 2024 season. So, Scherzer offered up some advice to the polar bear, who he shared a dugout with for a season and a half.
“Basically, he's like, dude, it's every other year,” Alonso said to Mets beat reporter Tim Healey of Newsday. “Nothing changes. Between your first year or any year for that matter, the only thing that changes are the external circumstances."
Scherzer, who is likely nearing the end of his MLB career as he is about to turn 40, is no stranger to free agency, as he also signed a massive seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals last decade. The righty helped the Nationals capture their first World Series title in franchise history back in 2019.
The Mets brought Scherzer in to help fix the clubhouse culture following a dismal 2021 season. They also paired him with another Cy Young Award winning ace in Jacob deGrom. This impressive pair reunited in Texas last summer when the Mets shipped Scherzer to the Rangers at the trade deadline for top prospect infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña jr.
As for Alonso, he is beginning to heat up at the plate after a slow start in his contract-year. He now has 16 home runs on the season, and the Mets' offense leads baseball in homers and runs scored during their recent hot stretch (7-1 in their last eight games).
There has been growing chatter that Alonso would certainly be dealt at the trade deadline next month. But not so fast, as the Mets have been on fire, 13-5 in their last 18 games, and have reasserted themselves in a weak NL Wild Card race. Should the team and Alonso continue to trend in a positive direction the rest of the way, the Mets will likely be looking to retain their franchise cornerstone on a long-term deal in the offseason.