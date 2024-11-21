Ex-Mets' Controversial Star Hoping For MLB Comeback, Reunion With New York
Despite last appearing in a major league game in 2020, this former New York Mets slugger wants a reunion with his old club.
Outfielder Yoenis Céspedes, whose tenure in New York ended on a sour note, made it clear when he appeared on the "NYM_news" Instagram live stream on Wednesday that if he wants to make a comeback in MLB, it would be as a Met.
“I’m ready to play but just for the Mets," Céspedes, now 39-years-old, wrote in a comment.
The Mets acquired the outfielder at the trade deadline in 2015, who played a major factor during New York's World Series run.
In 57 regular season games for the Mets in 2015, Céspedes slashed .287/.337/.604 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI, but struggled offensively in the playoffs.
Despite hitting two home runs in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he batted just .222 in 14 games in the playoffs as New York ultimately lost in five games to the Kansas City Royals in the World Series.
The Mets brought back Céspedes for the 2016 season, signing him to a three-year, $75 million deal with an opt-out after the first year. Following the '16 campaign, he did just that, which led to New York giving the power-hitter a four-year, $110 million deal before the 2017 season.
Injuries, including a broken ankle he suffered while on his ranch before the 2019 season, limited Céspedes' playing time as he appeared in just 316 games over the next five seasons, which resulted in him slashing .279/.344/.539 with 76 home runs and 205 RBI after signing his massive contract.
His tenure in New York ended abruptly as during the COVID-19 shortened campaign when the Mets were in the middle of a series against the Atlanta Braves, Céspedes did not show up to the ballpark and it was later revealed that he was opting out for the rest of the season.
Despite Céspedes' tenure with the Mets not ending on a positive note, he made it clear that he wants to return to the major leagues and once again play in Queens.
This revelation of desire also comes after Céspedes caught the first pitch at Citi Field from another controversial Mets star from that era, Matt Harvey, prior to Game 5 of the NLCS this past October.