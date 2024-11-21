Inside The Mets

Ex-Mets' Controversial Star Hoping For MLB Comeback, Reunion With New York

Former All-Star outfielder Yoenis Céspedes is not only eyeing an MLB comeback, but a reunion with the New York Mets.

Logan VanDine

May 1, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 1, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite last appearing in a major league game in 2020, this former New York Mets slugger wants a reunion with his old club.

Outfielder Yoenis Céspedes, whose tenure in New York ended on a sour note, made it clear when he appeared on the "NYM_news" Instagram live stream on Wednesday that if he wants to make a comeback in MLB, it would be as a Met.

“I’m ready to play but just for the Mets," Céspedes, now 39-years-old, wrote in a comment.

The Mets acquired the outfielder at the trade deadline in 2015, who played a major factor during New York's World Series run.

In 57 regular season games for the Mets in 2015, Céspedes slashed .287/.337/.604 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI, but struggled offensively in the playoffs.

Despite hitting two home runs in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he batted just .222 in 14 games in the playoffs as New York ultimately lost in five games to the Kansas City Royals in the World Series.

The Mets brought back Céspedes for the 2016 season, signing him to a three-year, $75 million deal with an opt-out after the first year. Following the '16 campaign, he did just that, which led to New York giving the power-hitter a four-year, $110 million deal before the 2017 season.

Injuries, including a broken ankle he suffered while on his ranch before the 2019 season, limited Céspedes' playing time as he appeared in just 316 games over the next five seasons, which resulted in him slashing .279/.344/.539 with 76 home runs and 205 RBI after signing his massive contract.

His tenure in New York ended abruptly as during the COVID-19 shortened campaign when the Mets were in the middle of a series against the Atlanta Braves, Céspedes did not show up to the ballpark and it was later revealed that he was opting out for the rest of the season.

Despite Céspedes' tenure with the Mets not ending on a positive note, he made it clear that he wants to return to the major leagues and once again play in Queens.

This revelation of desire also comes after Céspedes caught the first pitch at Citi Field from another controversial Mets star from that era, Matt Harvey, prior to Game 5 of the NLCS this past October.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News