Ex-Mets coach makes 3-word claim about major David Stearns issue

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is not on great terms with this team's fan base right now.

It's wild to consider how much the sentiment around Stearns has shifted over the past year. 364 days ago, Stearns was fresh off signing Juan Soto to the biggest contract in sports history, which made him a hero among the fan base. And his re-signing of Pete Alonso a couple of months later made him even more beloved.

Then, the Mets had a disappointing 2025 season, where Stearns' decision not to pursue any of the top free-agent pitchers the previous winter backfired. The unsuccessful moves he made at the trade deadline further frustrated fans, especially after New York failed to make the postseason.

But Stearns had an opportunity to win back favor with a successful offseason, which could have started with him bringing both Alonso and Edwin Diaz back and perhaps adding several other key pieces. Instead, Stearns traded away fan-favorite Brandon Nimmo, and both Alonso and Diaz signed with other teams earlier this week because Stearns didn't provide either with a competitive offer. Therefore, Stearns is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of many Mets fans right now.

Eric Chavez Calls David Stearns Out After Free Agency Failures

Former Mets co-hitting coach Eric Chavez has not minced words when it comes to his time and opinions of his former employers ever since he was dismissed by the Mets back in October. A recent example of this is when he posted an emoticon of himself laughing on his Instagram story that was overlaid with a graphic of Diaz signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 9.

Diaz asked fans to send him questions on his Instagram story on December 11, where he offered several brutally honest opinions about the Mets.

One fan asked him, "Do you think Stearns is [in] over his head in managing a big market team like I do?"

"Yes I do," Chavez replied, per an X post from SNY.

This question and answer are a reference to Stearns coming to New York from the Milwaukee Brewers, which is one of the smallest market teams in MLB. Many fans have criticized Stearns for bringing the small-market mindset he had in Milwaukee over to the Mets, despite now having the sport's biggest budget. And this criticism increased after his subpar offers to Diaz and Alonso.

Chavez and the fan who asked him the question aren't the only ones who feel this way about Stearns right now.

