Pete Alonso sends strong parting message to Mets

When it comes to baseball fans, the first thing that comes to mind when a player is traded or signs with a new squad in free agency is how it impacts their beloved club's roster. However, so much more goes in to a decision for the actual player, and the impacts of the choices they make change not only their professional careers, but the entire lives of their families.

There's no better instance of this with longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who is now uprooting his wife and newborn son (who was born on September 21, 2025) to Baltimore after signign a five-year deal with the Orioles in free agency.

While Alonso surely believes he made the best decision for him and his family, him leaving Queens, where he has spent his entire MLB career, will be bittersweet for Alonso (but merely bitter for the Mets' fan base).

Pete Alonso Thanks Mets Fans After Orioles Signing

Mets fans are going to be even more sad when they read the heartfelt parting message that Alonso posted on Instagram on December 11.

"New York, thank you. These last few years have shaped me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life. This city demands your best and I’m proud to look back knowing I gave everything I had into earning the privilege of wearing that jersey," Alonso's Instagram post wrote.

"I’ve been blessed with incredible teammates, coaches, trainers, staff, and countless people who helped shape me into the player and man I am today. I’m forever grateful for every person who challenged me, supported me and believed in me along the way," it continued.

"Thank you for the passion. Thank you for the love. Even the tough love that comes with playing for New York. When it came time for first pitch, thank you for being electric through it all. Thank you for getting rowdy every time I stepped up to the plate and made the building shake when the ball found a seat over the wall. Your energy fueled me more than you’ll ever know," Alonso added.

"You believed in me, and you made me better.

"With love, Polar Bear," Alonso's post concluded.

Unfortunately, the Orioles don't come to Citi Field in 2026, so fans will have to wait until 2027 to give the Polar Bear his well-deserved standing ovation. But it will be worth the wait when that day arrives.

