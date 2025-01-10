Ex-Mets Disappointing Free Agent Signs Minors Deal With White Sox
As the MLB offseason rolls on, a familiar name for New York Mets fans has found a new home on the South Side of Chicago.
Former Mets free agent signing Omar Narvaez was offered a minor league contract on Friday and an invitation to Spring Training with the Chicago White Sox; FanSided’s Robert Murray was the first to report the signing on X. The 32-year old catcher, who was playing in the second year of a two-year, $15 million contract, was designated for assignment and released by the Mets in June 2024.
After signing with New York on December 22, 2022, Narvaez spent the 2023 season as the primary backup to the Mets’ rookie starting catcher Francisco Alvarez. Across 49 games, Narvaez struggled both offensively and defensively; he slashed just .211/.283/.297 with two home runs and seven RBI, while allowing 46 stolen bases in 52 attempts.
Looking to rebound from his poor 2023 season, Narvaez declined the opt out clause in his contract and returned to the Mets for 2024; however, his play deteriorated even further in the first few months of the season. In 28 games, Narvaez hit an abysmal .154/.191/.185 with just two extra-base hits and no home runs; defensively, he allowed 33 stolen bases in 35 attempts. This prompted the Mets to add backup Luis Torrens on May 31; Narvaez was DFA’d the same day and was released five days later. Torrens would serve as the primary backup to Alvarez for the rest of the 2024 season.
Narvaez previously played for the White Sox from 2016 to 2018 when he first broke into the league. He then played with the Seattle Mariners in 2019 before a three-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he was named an All-Star in 2021.
The veteran backstop joins a White Sox team coming off of a historically bad 2024 season that saw them set the modern-era record for losses (a mark previously held by the 1962 Mets). Narvaez will likely be a veteran depth piece behind catchers Matt Thais and Korey Lee; unless he outperforms his competition in Spring Training, it is likely the 32-year-old will open the year with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.