Ex-Mets GM Pitches Dylan Cease Trade Package Proposal

Former Mets GM Jim Duquette is pitching a trade package that would bring ace Dylan Cease to New York.

Logan VanDine

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Despite the New York Mets seeming to have their starting pitching rotation set for the 2025 season, could they also make a strong push to acquire a perennial ace?

In a January 29 article, Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI reported that the Amazins' had trade talks with the San Diego Padres regarding starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King. Even though the asking price by the Padres is expected to be high, especially for Cease, former Mets GM and current baseball analyst Jim Duquette suggested a trade package that would send Cease to Flushing, Queens.

On Tuesday's episode of Mets Hot Stove, Duquette proposed to send starting pitcher Tylor Megill, infielder Jett Williams, and catcher Ronald Hernandez to the Padres for Cease, which could land the Mets the ace they may potentially need for their rotation.

Williams is currently ranked as the Mets' No. 2 prospect on MLB.com (behind only Brandon Sproat), while Hernandez ranks 23rd.

Duquette's reasoning for his trade package of Megill, Williams, and Hernandez is because a similar trade took place last offseason when the Milwaukee Brewers traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles; that deal saw Baltimore send a package of similar major league-ready prospects to Milwaukee.

"If you go back a year ago, Corbin Burnes with the Brewers was traded to the Orioles and it was two major league pieces: starting shortstop and there was a pitcher that the Brewers thought would be a starter, he ended up being a reliever," Duquette said. "You got to have something similar even though Cease isn't the same as Burnes, it's got to be something similar."

Cease, who was traded to the Padres by the Chicago White Sox in March 2024, had a great first season pitching on the West Coast. In 33 starts, the 29-year-old went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 224 strikeouts across 189.1 innings. Cease's first year with the Padres also saw him toss a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on July 25.

This trade package pitched by Duquette is certainly intriguing, as Megill has shown promise during four seasons at the big league level, while both Williams and Hernandez are highly regarded prospects in the Mets' farm system.

Cease is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, which should put him in line for a big payday next offseason with plenty of teams bidding for his services. As such, there is risk involved for the Mets even though such a trade would fit their timeframe, with no guarantee that the righty would stay in Queens beyond 2025.

