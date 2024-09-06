Ex-Mets' Manager Could be in Mix For Job With NL Foe
The start was way better than the finish.
Former New York Mets manager Buck Showalter saw his team win 101 games in his first season as skipper in 2022. But after a disappointing Wild Card exit that year, followed by a dismal 2023 campaign, the Mets made the decision to let go of Showalter after just two seasons.
Although the 68-year-old has reverted back to being a baseball analyst at MLB Network, he is still believed to be interested in managing. Showalter was a finalist for the Los Angeles Angels job in the offseason, but lost out to Ron Washington.
Now, he could once again be in the mix for a coveted managerial position that may open up after the season ends.
There has been some speculation that the St. Louis Cardinals will move on from manager Oli Marmol. If this were to happen, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post mentioned three former Cardinals in Skip Schumaker and franchise legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols as potential replacements. Beyond this former Cardinal trio, Heyman also listed Showalter among the long list of possible candidates.
"Other manager candidates include (Texas Rangers) bench coach Will Venable (who’s turned down many opportunities elsewhere), Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli, (New York Yankees) third base coach Luis Rojas, (Detroit Tigers) bench coach George Lombard, and (Los Angeles Dodgers) first base coach Clayton McCulloch — plus the more veteran Don Mattingly, Buck Showalter, and Charlie Montoyo."
Showalter has by far the best track record as a manager as opposed to any other name on this list. He is 19th all-time with 1,726 managerial wins in his career and has made the postseason a total of six times as a skipper.
That being said, Showalter has never managed in a World Series and has led some great teams that have come up short.
The Cardinals could also be looking for a long-term fit and it's unknown how much longer Showalter plans to manage.
It remains to be seen whether the Cardinals will move on from Marmol. But if they do, Showalter is certain to be a replacement candidate.