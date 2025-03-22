Ex-Mets outfielder Mark Canha traded to AL Central contender
With Opening Day less than a week away, former New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha has found a new home.
On Friday, Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Canha has been traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Kansas City Royals. Heyman later reported that the Brewers would receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in exchange for the veteran.
Canha initially signed a minor league deal with the Brewers on February 22, but with the veteran's deal with Milwaukee containing an opt-out, Canha was expected to exercise that option which ultimately resulted in him getting dealt to the Royals.
The 35-year-old signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with New York in November 2021 and established himself as a fairly productive player and fan favorite. In his first season with the Mets in 2022, Canha slashed 266/.367/.403 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI in 140 games and most notably led the major leagues in hit-by-pitches with 28.
Read More: Ex-Mets outfielder agress to minor league deal with NL Central team, per insider
The 2023 season would end up being Canha's final season in a Mets uniform. In 89 games, he batted .245/.343/.381 before he got traded to the Brewers on July 31 where he would appear in 51 games to close out the regular season. The veteran would then be traded to the Detroit Tigers on November 4 and during the 2024 season batted .231/.337/.350 with seven home runs and 38 RBI across 93 games.
For the third time in almost a year, Canha was once again on the move as the San Francisco Giants acquired the outfielder on July 30. He would end up playing in just 32 games for the Giants slashing .288/.376/.329 with no home runs and four RBI.
Even though Canha has seen a major drop in production on offense over the last couple of seasons, his career on-base percentage of .349 due to his patience at the plate could be a nice addition to a Royals team that already has lots of talent and is coming off a playoff appearance in 2024.