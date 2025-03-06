Ex-Mets outfielder seen as AL team's best offseason move
The New York Mets made several major changes to their outfield this offseason.
Of course, the biggest was them signing former New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto to the biggest contract (15 years, $765 million) in sports history. In addition to that, New York added outfielder Jose Siri to a one-year, $2.4 million deal, who will likely platoon with Tyrone Taylor in center field to start the season.
These new additions meant that the Mets also had to let some talent go. One such example was Harrison Bader, who spent the 2024 season with New York after signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal with them last January.
After becoming a free agent this offseason, Bader ultimately signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Minnesota Twins on February 5.
And while signing Bader was one of five offseason acquisitions Minnesota made this winter, Jim Bowden of The Athletic conveyed why he believes it was their best move in a March 5 article.
"Best move: Signing Harrison Bader to play left field gives them an above-average defender and important right-handed bat to better balance their overall outfield. He’s known for his hustle, grind and diving plays," Bowden wrote.
Bader certainly plays with a hard-nosed, gritty playing style that can help a team find their identity, which is something the Twins must have found valuable.
At the end of the day, there's no question that bringing Soto and Siri on board is a gigantic improvement over Bader. But the 30-year-old still won over a lot of Mets fans during his 2024 campaign. And while the Twins don't play at Citi Field in 2025, Bader can surely expect a nice ovation whenever he returns to Queens.