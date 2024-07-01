Ex-Mets Pitcher Opens Up About Viral Tirade
Former Mets pitcher Jorge López’s tenure with New York came to a bitter end on May 30.
The reliever was designated for assignment after tossing his glove into the stands upon being ejected from a game and then telling the media that he was “the worst teammate in baseball" afterward. Because English is López’s second language, this declaration was initially construed as him saying he was "on the worst team in MLB."
López signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs on June 12, and was promoted to Chicago’s big league squad on June 28. When speaking with Chicago media upon being called up, López opened up about the comments that led to his exit from New York.
“It’s something I’m never going to do again, in my life,” López said of his Mets postgame tirade on Friday, via Marquee Sports Network. “I’ve been working on my mental health for a long time. That’s my priority, to not show that anymore and give the best energy and best body language I can to the game."
López also addressed his tirade on social media, according to NJ.com.
“I also want to clarify my post-game remarks, because I had no intention of disparaging the New York Mets Organization,” he wrote. “During that interview, I spoke candidly about my frustrations with my personal performance and how I felt it made me the worst teammate in the entire league. Unfortunately, my efforts to address the media in English created some confusion and generated headlines that do not reflect what I was trying to express.”
López posted a 3.76 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 2 saves in 26.1 innings pitched with the Mets in 2024. He has not allowed an earned run in 2.1 innings pitched with the Cubs.