Ex-Mets pitcher rejected free agency offer from rival NL team, per insider
New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas suffering a high-grade lat strain that will likely make him unavailable for the start of the 2025 MLB season has created some questions and speculation about what the Mets will do with his place in the rotation.
While they could look internally for someone to start in Montas' stead (such as Jose Butto or top prospect Brandon Sproat), they could also try and acquire a pitcher who's still available on the free agency market.
One seemingly obvious fit would be Jose Quintana, who spent the past two seasons in Queens. And a February 19 report from Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI added intrigue to this potential reunion by writing on X, "Source: Jose Quintana is very interested in a reunion with Mets and would love to come back."
It seems strange that Quintana has remained unsigned this offseason, given his success during New York's 2024 campaign. However, a February 20 report from FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray conveyed that at least one NL team has tried to acquire Quintana — to no avail.
"Before the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms with left-hander Andrew Heaney, the team also actively pursued free-agent pitcher Jose Quintana, according to major-league sources," Murray wrote.
"The Pirates offered Quintana a larger guarantee than Heaney’s one-year, $5.25 million contract, sources say. Once Quintana rejected the Pirates’ offers, the team finalized the agreement with Heaney to bolster their pitching depth."
Quintana pitched for the Pirates in 2022, posting a solid 3.50 ERA in 20 starts. However, perhaps his rejecting their offer to return there suggests he might still be holding out hope that the Mets will come calling in the wake of Montas' injury.