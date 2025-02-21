Could Yankees be a potential trade candidate for Mets' Brett Baty?
The 2025 season appears to be make-or-break for former New York Mets top prospect and current infielder Brett Baty.
Given the breakout season that fellow third baseman Mark Vientos had in 2024 and New York re-signing Pete Alonso, there's not a clear-cut position for Baty during 2025 spring training. It seems the Mets are having him get reps at numerous positions so he can perhaps fill a role in case an injury arises.
Regardless, there's some sentiment that a change of scenery might be the best option for Baty at this point in his career. While his .607 career regular season OPS leaves some to be desired, Baty boasts a boatload of raw talent and is still just 25 years old.
He also just got a brand new car from teammate Juan Soto for letting him wear No. 22.
A February 17 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed Baty as a potential trade candidate, and also named three interesting teams who could be interested in what he has to offer.
"Baty was penciled in to start for the Mets not too long ago, but the club's deal with Pete Alonso put the kibosh on that," Rymer wrote.
"Baty now figures to start 2025 in the minors, which is too bad given his profile. He was regarded as an elite prospect as recently as 2023, and he's still only 25.
"Teams were reportedly calling about Baty even before the Mets re-upped with Alonso. Assuming he's even more available now, the Yankees, Brewers and Cubs are three contenders that ought to have interest," he continued.
The Yankees are an interesting fit for Baty because they have a clear hole at third base that many believe they'll try to fill before Opening Day.
Then again, the Mets might still want to give Baty another shot to prove himself in Queens before trading him to New York's other team.