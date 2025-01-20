Ex-Mets Relief Pitcher Signs Minor League Deal With Reds
A former New York Mets bullpen piece is on the move.
After finishing the 2024 season in Queens, southpaw Alex Young is returning to the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training; MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report the signing. Young, 31, was traded from the Reds to the San Francisco Giants on July 7, but was claimed off waivers by the Mets just ten days later.
Beginning his Mets tenure in Triple-A Syracuse, Young was called up on July 23 after Christian Scott was placed on the injured list with a sprained UCL (the team later announced in September that Scott would require season-ending Tommy John surgery). In 14 appearances for New York, the lefty posted a 3.29 ERA with 13 strikeouts across 13.2 innings before finishing the season back in Triple-A. The Mets eventually non-tendered Young in November, making him a free agent.
The veteran pitcher was a second-round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2015 Amateur Draft; he eventually made his major league debut with them in 2019. He played the better part of two seasons in Arizona before being designated for assignment in 2021. Young also made brief stops with the Cleveland Guardians (2021-2022) and Giants (2022, with another brief stint last year) before signing with the Reds in 2023.
Young will look to earn a spot in a young Cincinnati bullpen. However, the Reds' current 40-man roster already has three southpaw relievers, which means there may not be an urgent need for Young’s services to start the year. On the other hand, the Mets had only one left-handed reliever on the roster (Danny Young) before they signed former Atlanta Braves closer A.J. Minter last week.