Ex-MLB GM has 2 starters in mind New York Mets can trade for
It's no secret that the New York Mets will likely be looking into adding at least one starting pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline.
This comes after New York has dealt with multiple injuries to key starting pitchers, such as Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning; not to mention that Frankie Montas just made his debut about a week ago, and Sean Manaea still hasn't taken the mound for the Mets this season.
New York has been linked to several starting pitchers on teams who will likely be sellers at the deadline. And in a July 2 article, The Athletic's Jim Bowden (who has worked as a GM for the Reds and the Nationals in the past) listed the Mets as top potential destinations for two Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers, both of whom MLB executives think will get traded at the deadline.
The first pitcher is Mitch Keller, who Bowden believes makes a lot of sense for the Mets. Keller has posted a 3.64 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched this year. While Keller holds a brutal 3-10 record, he has pitched much better than that abysmal record would suggest.
And the second player linked to the Mets in the article is southpaw Andrew Heaney, who has a 4-7 record, 4.16 ERA, and 71 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched. While Heaney has struggled in recent starts (a 6.03 ERA in his past seven outings), the Mets likely wouldn't need to give too much away in terms of prospects.
Perhaps one of these two Pirates pitchers could be the missing piece the Mets' rotation needs as they enter the dog days of summer.