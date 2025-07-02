Insider lists injured Rangers ace as Mets top trade deadline fit
With each passing day, it becomes increasingly clear to New York Mets fans that their beloved team needs starting rotation assistance.
This is a stark contrast from about six weeks ago, when the Mets looked like they had the best starting staff in all of baseball (which was backed up by their ERA). Now, however, the sentiment is that New York has no choice but to add at least one quality arm to their rotation before the July 31 trade deadline.
And in a June 30 article, Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports explained why the Mets are in this position, along with one player who could help solve these starter struggles.
"Throughout the first half of the season, the Mets’ starting rotation looked like their biggest strength... But now that narrative seems to be shifting, as New York is all of a sudden in desperate need of starting pitching help," Dorsey wrote.
"Injuries have played a major role. Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.47 ERA) has missed extended time, left-hander Sean Manaea hasn’t pitched yet this season, and reclamation project Griffin Canning, who was in the midst of a breakout campaign, ruptured his left Achilles tendon last week, ending his season.
"Left-hander David Peterson has been strong for the Mets this season. And while Senga and Manaea are nearing returns, the Mets, who have dropped 13 of their past 16 games, are likely in need of not one but two starters to supplement their rotation," Dorsey added.
He then listed Rangers pitcher Tyler Mahle is a top potential target. Mahle (who has a 6-3 record with a 2.34 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 77 innings pitched this season) has been a pleasant surprise for an underwhelming Texas team.
However, Mahle has since suffered a strain in his rotator cuff, which will keep him sidelined through the trade deadline and could massively impact his trade stock.
But this could also mean the Mets can get Mahle at a bargain price.