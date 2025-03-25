Ex-New York Mets postseason hero to broadcast games in regular season
Former All-Star second baseman Daniel Murphy debuted in the SNY broadcast booth last spring, calling select Grapefruit League games. After returning to assist with the calls for Sunday and Monday’s games, New York Mets fans can expect to see him more often
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, SNY plans to incorporate Murphy into the regular season, though the specifics of his schedule remain unclear. Murphy is expected to begin his regular-season duties in late April during a road series against one of his former teams, the Washington Nationals.
Murphy, who turns 40 on April 1, spent the first seven years of his 12-season big-league career with the Mets after being selected in the 13th round of the 2006 MLB Draft. During his time in Queens, he posted a .288/.331/.424 batting line and earned an All-Star selection.
In 2015, the lefty bat made history by homering in six consecutive postseason games, breaking a record previously held by Carlos Beltrán. He also became just the second player in history, after Lou Gehrig, to record a hit, run, and RBI in seven consecutive postseason games.
Murphy was instrumental in leading the Mets to their fifth World Series appearance in franchise history, hitting .529 with four home runs, a double, and six RBIs in the NLCS, earning MVP honors for the series. After the Mets fell short in the Fall Classic, Murphy signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Nationals, where he earned two All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger Awards.
Two years after hanging up his cleats in 2021, Murphy made a brief comeback attempt with the Los Angeles Angels but retired again after playing 38 games at the Triple-A level. He finished his career with a .296 batting average, 138 home runs, 735 RBIs, and 20.4 bWAR.
Since 2006, SNY’s broadcast booth has featured play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen alongside former Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez as analysts. In 2013, Steve Gelbs joined as the field reporter for all Mets telecasts produced by SNY.
Hernandez, 71, revealed in an episode of The Show: A NY Post Baseball Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman last April that his contract currently runs out after the 2025 season. While he has no plans to retire in the immediate future, the longtime analyst indicated he may reduce his workload in the coming years.
If Hernandez cuts back his games from 110 to around 90 or 100, it could create more opportunities for Murphy to step into the booth—especially during TBS national broadcast windows, where Darling is a regular. In similar situations, the Mets have turned to analysts Jerry Blevins and Todd Zeile.