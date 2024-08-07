Ex-New York Mets' Slugger Signs With AL Contender
This former New York Mets' slugger's return to the big apple did not last long.
After a disappointing stint with the cross-town rival New York Yankees, DH/infielder J.D. Davis has found a new home with the Baltimore Orioles.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post was the first to report that Davis was signing with the Orioles on Wednesday.
Davis has bounced around this season with Baltimore being his third different team already in 2024. After signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Oakland Athletics in the offseason, Davis was designated for assignment in late-June. Oakland was able to trade him along with cash considerations to the banged-up Yankees on June 23 in exchange for Jordan Groshans.
However, Davis' time with the Yankees was brief and he never received a chance to play on a regular basis. The 31-year-old saw just seven games of action with the Bronx Bombers, where he went 2-for-19 (.105 average) with no home runs and one RBI.
The Yankees ultimately designated Davis for assignment on July 28 before releasing him on August 2. He will now have an opportunity to play for another AL contender in the Orioles, who are fighting with the Yankees for the AL East title.
Davis spent three and a half seasons with the Mets from 2019 up until the 2022 MLB trade deadline when he was sent to the San Francisco Giants with pitchers Carson Seymour, Nick Zwack, and Thomas Szapucki in a trade for DH/first baseman Darin Ruf.
Davis was a mainstay at one point with the Mets, but eventually fell out of favor in Queens, which led to him being dealt.
The right swinger will be aiming for rejuvenation if he receives a proper chance with the Orioles down the stretch.