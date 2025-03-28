Expert poses whether Mets are 'overhyped' after Opening Day disappointment
The New York Mets were defeated by the Houston Astros on MLB's March 27 Opening Day by a score of 3-1.
While Mets fans got to see Juan Soto get his first of what will be many regular season base knocks for their club, there wasn't much else for them to write home about in the game.
Given the months of anticipation leading up to Opening Day, fans and analysts alike tend to overestimate the game's outcome, putting it under a microscope instead of treating it as merely one of 162 games the Mets will play this regular season.
This is why CBS Sports' MLB expert Matt Snyder isn't buying into the notion that New York is "overhyped", which he conveyed in a March 28 article.
"The Mets... now sport the third-place finisher in AL MVP in the two-hole in their batting order and the NL runner-up leading things off, not to mention the thunder behind them. They were ready to take the league by storm," Snyder wrote.
"And then they actually had to play a game and couldn't even muster a run against the Astros until a sac fly brought one home with two outs in the ninth. Then Juan Soto came to the plate with the tying run on base, himself the go-ahead run, and he struck out to end the game.
"So much for all that hype, huh?" he added.
"I do have the Mets third place in the NL East and I have plenty of concerns about their rotation. I don't have many concerns about their offense and one game isn't enough to back me off my prediction that they'll be a playoff team. It was only one game against a very strong Astros team. Framber Valdez is underrated, but he's a sturdy, frontline starter and looked like himself for seven innings. That'll happen," Snyder concluded.
In other words, Snyder is saying to pump the brakes on any discussion about the Mets being overhyped.
All it will take is a great game from New York on Friday for the hype train to get rolling again.