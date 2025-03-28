Juan Soto gives honest assessment of Mets debut
The New York Mets came up short during the 2025 MLB season's Opening Day, as they were defeated by the Houston Astros by a score of 3-1.
It's easy to over-diagnose the first game of a season because it's the first time in so long that teams are competing for something that will actually affect the standings. However, it's important to remember that, Opening Day aside, this will end up being one of 162 regular season games the Mets play this season.
Read more: Padres manager explains positive outcome of Juan Soto trade
Instead, Mets fans can relish their first opportunity at seeing Juan Soto perform for them in the regular season. He finished the day going 1-3 with two walks and a strikeout. Unfortunately, that strikeout was the last out of the game in the ninth inning with runners on first and third.
Soto check-swung on a 3-2 slider from Astros closer Josh Hader that was outside of the strike zone, but the umpire declared that Soto went.
Soto spoke with the media after the game and got honest about this final at-bat.
"We all want to do something in a big spot," Soto said, per an X post from SNY. "We're all trying to get the knock and we're all trying to bring the runs in. Try to help the team either way. But for me, I don't mind taking a walk right there. It's Pete behind me, and he's a really good power hitter, so I think we have a better chance right there, lefty-righty matchup. [Hader] just got me in that situation."
Soto also spoke about the general experience of his Mets debut.
"I was expecting to win the game, but definitely it's not how we want it... For me, it was a good experience. These guys are amazing. We've been having a good time since spring training, so we've just got to bring that all the way," per SNY.
Soto and the Mets will look to secure the first win of their 2025 season on Friday.