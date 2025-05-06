Expert urges Mets to consider trade for 'surprise' AL standout
As good as the New York Mets' offense has been to this point in the season, it's interesting to imagine how much better they could be if they started to receive more production from center field.
Mets center fielders have actually rebounded from a brutal start to 2025, as their collective .671 OPS is 19th in MLB. While this isn't good by any means, they were the last in the league until a few weeks ago.
However, adding a more consistent offensive weapon at the position could take New York's offense to another level. And in a May 6 article that was titled '8 Potential Surprise MLB Trade Candidates', Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed the Mets as a potential trade candidate for Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.
"Boston has an enviable logjam on its hands: too many outfielders worthy of everyday playing time," Miller wrote. He later added, "That logjam resulted in speculation dating back to this past offseason that the Red Sox might consider trading away Abreu, even after a 2024 campaign in which he won a Gold Glove and placed sixth in the AL Rookie of the Year vote."
"Could they move Rafaela instead, though? Plenty of contenders can't be thrilled with the production they've gotten out of their center fielders thus far this season.
"The Phillies, Mets and Tigers should all at least kick the tires on a possible trade for Rafaela," Miller continued.
Miller concluded by writing, "While we wouldn't call Rafaela a slugger, he did hit 15 home runs for Boston last year, as well as at least 20 in the minors in each of 2022 and 2023. And with Duran, Abreu, Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Trevor Story all under team control through at least 2028, Rafaela might be hitting his future home runs somewhere else if the Red Sox receive an offer they can't refuse."
While Rafaela hasn't performed well at the plate so far this season, he has a higher ceiling than any of the Mets' current options there. Therefore, he could be worth trade consideration in the hope that he catches fire soon.