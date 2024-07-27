Former Angels Top Pick Suggested As Trade Deadline Pickup For Mets
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline now is just three days away and the New York Mets already have been active.
New York acquired Ryne Stanek in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Friday night but there still is more time to make moves for the Mets. The Mets are in a great spot and have shocked the baseball world.
At one point New York was significantly below .500 and now it is looking like one of the best overall teams in baseball. It's clear they will be looking to add over the next few days and The Athletic's Will Sammon and Tim Britton called Los Angeles Angels hurler Reid Detmers an "under-the-radar" target.
"I think the Mets should target starter Reid Detmers from the Angels," Sammon and Britton said. "The No. 10 pick in the 2020 draft, Detmers has had a miserable season. After posting an ERA north of six over the first two months, he was demoted to Triple-A, where he has an ERA even more over six. He's not a guy you trade for and plug into your 2024 rotation.
"But, Detmers is a left-handed who misses bats and strikes guys out. Even this season, his strikeout rate is north of the league average for starters; his FIP (fielding-independent pitching) suggests his poor ERA is a fluke. A fresh start could do him good, and he'd come with at least three more years of team control."
Detmers is just 25 years old and certainly has an upside. Britton and Sammon's suggestion of a trade for Detmers is a great idea that may not help much in 2024 but could help set up the Mets for the future if he could get back on track.
