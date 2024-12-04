Former Mets Ace Johan Santana Earns Induction to Latin American Baseball Hall of Fame
Though Johan Santana fell short in his bid for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he received another prestigious honor on Monday.
The former New York Mets left-hander was inducted into the Latin American Baseball Hall of Fame, located in the Dominican Republic, alongside fellow legends Felix Hernandez, Andruw Jones, Alex Rodriguez, and Alfonso Soriano.
Santana, 45, grew up in Venezuela, where he was discovered in 1994 by Andres Reiner, a scout for the Houston Astros. After the 1999 season, Santana was left unprotected by the Astros and became eligible for the Rule 5 draft. He landed with the Minnesota Twins after they agreed to swap picks with the Florida Marlins, who owned the second selection.
A dominant force on the mound, Santana earned three All-Star selections, two AL Cy Young Awards, and a Gold Glove during his eight seasons in Minnesota. In February 2008, he was traded to the Mets in a blockbuster deal for Carlos Gómez, Philip Humber, Deolis Guerra, and Kevin Mulvey. Shortly after, Santana signed a six-year, $137.5 million contract with New York.
In his first season with the Mets, Santana posted a 16-7 record and a career-best 2.53 ERA, the lowest mark in the league. His 206 strikeouts set a Mets single-season record for left-handed pitchers, breaking Jon Matlack’s 35-year-old mark of 205 set in 1973.
Santana pitched four seasons with the Mets, finishing with a 46-34 record, a 3.18 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP. But after missing the entire 2011 season due to anterior capsule surgery on his left shoulder, and a subsequent tear in 2013 that cost him another full season, the Mets bought out his 2014 option for $5.5 million, ending his time in New York.
Though his final season in Queens was statistically his worst, it produced arguably his most unforgettable moment. On June 1, 2012, in only his 11th start since returning from surgery, Santana threw the first no-hitter in Mets history, shutting down the defending World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals. He struck out eight and walked five in a 134-pitch effort.
To this day, it remains the only solo no-hitter thrown by a Mets pitcher, though five Mets pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29, 2022.
Santana’s playing career ended after unsuccessful comeback attempts with the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, as injuries kept him from pitching in either the majors or minors. He was inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame in 2018 during a pregame ceremony at Target Field.
Santana fell off the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot after receiving just 2.4% of the vote in 2018—below the 5% threshold needed to remain. However, next December, his name could appear again when the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee evaluates players whose primary contributions came between 1980 and the present.
The committee, made up of 16 members including Hall of Fame players, media members, and baseball executives, could offer Santana a second chance at recognition for a career that, at its peak, was among the most dominant in baseball history.