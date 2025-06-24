Former Mets ace agrees to minor league deal with White Sox
After a year away from baseball, this former New York Mets ace's path to returning to the major leagues is reportedly beginning.
On Tuesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine reported that starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox and is at their complex in Arizona.
Syndergaard last pitched in the big leagues during the 2023 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians. His velocity and success have dropped dramatically over the last couple of seasons.
The 32-year-old was once deemed one of the best pitchers in baseball after making his big league debut during the 2015 season. Syndergaard, or "Thor" as he was called during his time in Flushing, Queens, cemented himself into the Mets' rotation during his rookie year; in 24 starts, the hard-throwing righty went 9-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 166 strikeouts across 150 innings. Syndergaard finished fourth in voting for NL Rookie of the Year and was integral to New York's postseason run.
Syndergaard followed up his impressive rookie season by stringing together an exceptional sophomore year in 2016. In 30 starts, he posted a 14-9 record with a 2.60 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 183.2 innings pitched. He was also named to the NL All-Star team that year and started for the Mets in their Wild Card game against the San Francisco Giants. Despite striking out 10 batters over seven innings, he earned a no-decision as the Giants ultimately won the matchup, 3-0.
The injury bug would soon catch up to Syndergaard. The righty hurler made just seven appearances during the 2017 season for the Amazins' after tearing his torso muscle in his start against the Washington Nationals on April 30, keeping him out for nearly five months. Despite stringing together back-to-back 25+ start seasons in 2018 and 2019, Syndergaard's injury woes would not go away.
After experiencing elbow discomfort during spring training, it was revealed that Syndergaard had torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which required Tommy John surgery and forced him to miss the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Hoping to return the following season, Syndergaard pitched in just two outings for the Mets in 2021, both towards the end of the regular season after suffering a setback during his rehab.
Even though the Mets tendered Syndergaard the qualifying offer, he agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on November 17, 2021. In 15 starts with them during the 2022 season, he went 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 80 innings. The Angels traded Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline and in 10 appearances (nine starts), went 5-2 with a 4.12 ERA.
Syndergaard's success as a big league pitcher would soon see a major drop. After signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 16, Syndergaard struggled mightily in 2023 as he made just 12 starts for the Dodgers, going 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA in 55.1 innings. He was placed on the injured list on June 8 due to recurring blisters on his pitching hand.
The Dodgers dealt Syndergaard to the Guardians on July 26 and made just five starts for them, posting a 4.94 ERA in 27.1 innings pitched. Cleveland designated Syndergaard for assignment on August 27 and released him four days later.
After working out at Kova Sports baseball training center in Alvarado, Texas, during the offseason, Syndergaard clearly still believes he has enough left in the tank to be an effective pitcher at the major league level. He will now look to prove he can be just that with the White Sox this season.
In 164 career games pitched, Syndergaard is 59-47 with a 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 928 strikeouts across 941.1 innings.