Ex-Mets starter Noah Syndergaard still eyeing potential MLB comeback

Former New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard is ramping up in preparation of a potential MLB comeback in the future.

Aug 22, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The one they call "Thor" is still hoping to get back on a big-league mound at some point.

Former New York Mets right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard is ramping up in preparation of a potential MLB comeback in the future. Syndergaard has been throwing and working out at Kova Sports baseball training center in Alvarado, Texas.

Syndergaard is coming back from battling multiple setbacks before arriving to Kova Sports and has recently shown positive progress. He will look to continue progressing into higher intensity work as he moves forward and responds positively to training.

Syndergaard is said to be in the stages of getting comfortable with throwing at high intensity again, but is training consistently and his weight is trending upwards after he lost 30 pounds (from 265 pounds) earlier in the offseason.

Syndergaard, 32, last appeared in the major leagues in August of 2023 with the Cleveland Guardians, who acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario. Syndergaard was later designated for assignment and released by Cleveland on August 31 after making just six starts and posting a 5.40 ERA.

The righty produced a 10-10 record and 3.94 ERA in 24 starts (25 appearances) for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. Prior to that campaign, Syndergaard was once a key piece of the Mets' future plans and helped them reach their last World Series in 2015.

Syndergaard burst onto the scene as a rookie and top prospect for the Mets in '15 and was an All-Star in 2016, where he emerged as an elite ace.

However, injuries derailed what started off as a promising career and Tommy John surgery caused Thor to miss the entire 2020 Covid-shortened season as well as all but two innings at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Syndergaard won't turn 33 until August. If he can get back to a similar version of his old hard-throwing, high-velocity self, the hurler could help a number of teams. Syndergaard threw in front of teams last year but did not sign with a club.

Although the word is that he still has a bit of a ways to go before he can throw in front of scouts, Syndergaard appears to be making progress towards a potential MLB return in the future.

