Former Mets’ Disappointing Hurler Signs With NL Club
Former New York Mets right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser signed a minor league contract Tuesday with the Chicago Cubs after his release last week by the organization.
The Mets acquired Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitcher Coleman Crow on December 20, 2023. Houser was seen as a potential starting rotation option this season for the Mets, but struggled mightily in his seven starts and 23 total game appearances. He had more success coming out of the bullpen, recording a 3.41 ERA in 31 2/3 innings from late May on.
Houser finished with a record of 1-5, 5.84 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 32 walks in 69.1 innings before being designated for assignment on July 26 and ultimately released on July 31. In seven seasons with the Brewers, Houser went 31-34, with a 4.00 ERA, recording 439 strikeouts, 212 walks across 539.1 total innings; in 120 total appearances, 97 were starts, as Houser has constantly shifted from swing starter to bullpen arm for a majority of his career.
Houser immediately pitched 2.2 innings for Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate Iowa. He allowed two runs on four hits, striking out three batters on 46 total pitches. It’s possible a return to the National League Central can get his career back on track, and he’ll have ample opportunity to earn a trip back to the big leagues in some capacity with the Cubs.
The 31-year old turns 32 next February. He was signed to a one-year, $5.05 million contract through the 2024 season and will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. New York remains on the hook for Houser’s remaining salary in 2024; a calculated transaction that ultimately didn’t work out, and his outright release was a much more mutually beneficial move for both sides that gives the Mets an added roster spot and Houser a chance to pitch again.
The Mets (59-54) continue a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday. They currently sit 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the NL playoff race.