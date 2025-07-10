Former Mets fan favorite signs with Japanese ballclub
A former fan favorite for the New York Mets has started the next chapter of his professional career for Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.
Utilityman J.D. Davis signed a contract with the Saitama Seibu Lions on Thursday, according to several media outlets in Japan. Details of the deal have not yet been released, but Davis joins a Lions team that is in the thick of a heated race to make the playoffs in NPB’s Pacific League.
Davis, 32, played four seasons with the Mets after being traded from the Houston Astros in 2019; he amassed a slash line of .278/.364/.451 with 37 home runs and 120 RBI across 335 games. After signing a one-year deal with the Mets in 2022 to avoid salary arbitration, he was dealt to the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline as part of a package for outfielder Darin Ruf.
Davis went on to play for the Athletics, the New York Yankees, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Angels. He played in five games for the Angels this season before he was designated for assignment in April and officially released by the team on June 30th.
The Seibu Lions are based in Saitama, a city located approximately 30 minutes north of Tokyo. They are one of NPB's most storied franchises, with the second-most Japan Series victories (13) after only the Tokyo Yomiuri Giants (22). Davis will join former major leaguer Tyler Nevin, who played for the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and Oakland Athletics until 2024.
There have been plenty of connections between the Seibu Lions and the New York Mets in recent years. Aside from the Davis signing, three former Seibu Lions have also suited up for the Mets at one point: five-time All-Star Tony Fernandez, pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, and fan favorite Kazuo “Kaz” Matsui. The Lions were also the former team of current Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.