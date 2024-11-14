Former Mets GM Suggests Significant Trade Package for Garrett Crochet
Aside from trying to lure Juan Soto away from their rivals in the Bronx, an additional top priority for the New York Mets this offseason is to bolster their starting rotation.
The Mets made it to the NLCS last season before falling to the eventual World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. After losing ace Kodai Senga to a shoulder injury in spring training, the Mets relied on a staff of gritty, veteran arms. But Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana are all now free agents, which leaves the Mets with just Senga, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Paul Blackburn, who is recovering from surgery.
On Tuesday’s SNY Baseball Night in New York, former Mets GM Zack Scott said that the team should take a long, hard look at Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
“I think if the Mets want to go and get an impact player they should target Garrett Crochet," Scott said. "He’s an impact starting pitcher, (with) two years of control, and to me, they’re going to give up a pretty big haul.”
Scott proposed trading four players for Crochet including the Mets’ No. 1 prospect Jett Williams. The Mets selected the 21-year-old in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Despite enduring an injury riddled campaign last season, Williams was the Mets' Minor League Player of the Year in 2023.
The ex-Mets' GM would also include infielders Ronny Mauricio and Jesus Baez, as well as former top prospect Brett Baty. Baty started the year pencilled in as the Mets’ starting third baseman but was replaced by slugger and fan favorite Mark Vientos early in the season.
Although the package would be considered rich for Mets fans, Scott believes there will be more lucrative trade offers for Crochet.
“Honestly, I don’t think this is the best match with the White Sox," Scott said. "I don’t think the White Sox would even do that trade, to be honest with you. I think they are going to have better farm systems to work with like maybe Boston (Red Sox) and other clubs so you’re going to have to give up a pretty big haul.”