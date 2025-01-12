Former Mets Hurler Targeted by Yankees in Free Agency
It appears likely that the New York Mets will be adding a reliever or two before this offseason is over.
They aren't the only New York team who is looking for additional bullpen pieces, as the cross-town rival Yankees don't have a single left-handed reliever on their roster and are surely keen to change that.
And according to a January 11 article from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, the Yankees have their eye on former Mets southpaw Brooks Raley.
"Free agent left-handed reliever Brooks Raley has discussed multiyear arrangements with some clubs, league sources said," the article wrote.
"Raley, 36, had Tommy John surgery in May. He hopes to be ready to pitch in games as early as the start of July, people briefed on the matter said. Clubs known to be in the market for bullpen help, including the Cubs and Yankees, have checked in."
The article later included, "Before his injury, Raley had established himself as a steady left-handed option in the back end of bullpens. Of the 10 left-handed relievers who faced at least 300 left-handed batters from 2020 until April 2024, Raley ranked first in strikeout rate (35.2 percent) and WHIP (0.93), among other categories. In 2023, he had a 2.80 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings."
Raley was a vital piece of the Mets' bullpen equation in 2023, and would likely be an important part of the Yankees' (or any other team's) bullpen moving forward if he is able to return to the same form he showed before his elbow injury.