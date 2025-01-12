Mets 'Could Make a Run' at Former Rival Reliever
Relief pitchers haven't gotten a ton of attention from the New York Mets' front office this offseason.
However, it's safe to assume that the Mets are looking to add additional relievers to their bullpen, they've already been linked to several free agents over the past few days, and reportedly already had a meeting with Tanner Scott, who is arguably the best left-handed reliever in baseball.
Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post listed a few compelling bullpen options for the Mets in a January 12 article, including one from a rival team.
"They could make a run at Carlos Estevez, a 32-year-old coming off a strong season with the Angels and Phillies," Sanchez wrote.
Estévez is a fascinating potential option for New York, if only because he finished the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. In fact, Estévez appeared against the Mets three times in the 2024 NLDS and surrendered a pivotal grand slam to Francisco Lindor in Game 4.
While Estévez seems like a solid fit for New York on paper, Sanchez also added in the article, "though a source said the Mets have not engaged recently with Estevez."
Therefore, it doesn't appear likely that the 32-year-old will be coming to Queens this offseason. Regardless of where he ends up, Mets fans would surely prefer he remains out of the NL East — especially because in 13 career regular season appearances, Estévez owns a perfect 0.00 ERA, 18 strikeouts, and 5 saves against the Mets.
Perhaps that will be enough to make the Mets interested in his services.