Former Mets’ Star Ace Attempting MLB Comeback
A former fan favorite of the New York Mets is looking to return to the majors.
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on X Monday that former Mets ace Noah Syndergaard, “plans to revamp things, lose some weight and shoot for a comeback next season”.
Syndergaard, who will turn 32 years old in August, last pitched in MLB for the Cleveland Guardians on August 27, 2023. “Thor”, as Syndergaard is commonly called, was released by the team three days later, after clearing waivers. He was unsigned during the ensuing offseason, and remains a free agent.
The right-handed hurler made his MLB debut with the Mets in May 2015, and performed well enough to cement his position in the starting rotation for the remainder of the regular season. New York went on to play in the World Series that season against the Kansas City Royals; Syndergaard started Game 3, pitching six innings and conceding three earned runs in a 9-3 win that proved to be the Mets' only victory.
Syndergaard went on to pitch six seasons for the Mets. His best season came in 2016, when he produced a 14-9 record with a 2.60 ERA in 31 appearances (30 starts) and 183.2 innings pitched. He was also named to the NL All-Star team that year.
Syndergaard’s final season in New York was in 2021; he spent most of the year recovering from Tommy John surgery before making two starts at the end of the regular season, posting a 9.00 ERA in just two innings.
He then signed with the Los Angeles Angels in November 2021 before spending portions of the next two seasons with the Angels, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Guardians.
Syndergaard has a career 59-47 record and a 3.71 ERA across 941.1 MLB innings pitched.
It remains to be seen whether Syndergaard will ultimately return to MLB, and who he would potentially play for. Yet, regardless of whether “Thor” ever pitches another inning in the majors, he will remain beloved by the Mets’ fanbase for his indispensable role in their 2015 World Series run and beyond.