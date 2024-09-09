Former Mets' Star Hurler Expresses Desire to Return to New York
Noah Syndergaard was once a prominent member of the New York Mets' rotation, serving as a frontline starter on the staff from the mid-to-late 2010s.
But after numerous injuries and Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard's tenure with the Mets ended following the 2021 season.
Syndergaard recently expressed his desire to return to Queens on former Mets manager Terry Collins' podcast.
"I would love to come home to New York," Syndergaard told Collins. "Hopefully that's in store for me. I love the fan base, I love the city. I love the culture, the history, the passion. It's the best place to play."
Syndergaard left the Mets after the 2021 season after declining a one-year qualifying offer. He instead signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
A major factor in his decision was that the Mets didn't have a manager or GM in place during that offseason.
After missing all of 2020 and most of 2021 (only threw two innings) due to Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard returned to pitch for the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. Although he was generally solid with a record of 10-10 and a 3.94 ERA in 134.2 innings, his strikeout rate dropped from over 9 per nine innings for his career to 6.3 per nine.
Syndergaard was mostly ineffective in 2023 while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians, posting a 6.50 ERA in 88.2 innings, allowing 104 hits and 22 home runs. He hasn't pitched in the majors since August of 2023 but is serious about attempting a comeback in 2025.
Syndergaard spent the first seven seasons of his big-league career with the Mets, and saw success from 2015-2019. During this span, the righty posted a 3.31 ERA, a 2.92 FIP, a 1.16 WHIP and 775 strikeouts across 716 innings. Syndergaard made the All-Star team in 2016.
Still only 32 years of age, Syndergaard has a shot to resume his career, particularly if he can regain his high-powered velocity. There is no indication that the Mets are interested in Syndergaard returning, but it would make for an interesting story next spring.