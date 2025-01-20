Former Mets Starting Pitcher Signs Minors Deal With Giants
After a brief and injury-riddled tenure for the New York Mets, this starting pitcher is taking his talents to the Bay Area.
On Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the San Francisco Giants are signing lefty starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Lucchesi could make $1.5 million if he reaches the major leagues this season.
Lucchesi, 31, was traded to the Mets from the San Diego Padres on January 19, 2021. He was a part of a massive three-team trade that most notably sent All-Star starter Joe Musgrove from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Padres.
The lefty's first season in New York in 2021 was not as sharp as he or the Mets had hoped. In 11 games (eight starts), Lucchesi went just 1-4 with a 4.46 ERA and just 41 strikeouts across 38.1 innings; his season ended prematurely when he was diagnosed with a “significant” tear in his left elbow on June 21 that required Tommy John surgery. The operation subsequently kept him out of the entire 2022 season.
After beginning the 2023 season in the minors, Lucchesi was recalled to the major leagues and made his first start in nearly two years on April 21. Facing his now-current team (the Giants), the southpaw put together his most dominant start for the Amazins' by pitching seven scoreless innings; he allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters in a 7-0 win for the Mets. From there, Lucchesi made eight more starts that year and went 4-0, logging 46.2 innings with a 2.89 ERA but only 32 strikeouts.
In what ended up being his final season for the Mets in 2024, Lucchesi once again began the year in the minor leagues. The Mets eventually recalled him to make a start against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 15, but the outing went poorly as he allowed five earned runs across 4.1 innings in a 10-5 New York loss. He was sent back down to the minors shortly after, and was designated for assignment after New York traded for reliever Phil Maton on July 9; however, Lucchesi remained in the minors after clearing waivers.
Lucchesi was called back up to the majors on September 30 to start the Mets' last game of the regular season against the Atlanta Braves; this was the second game of a doubleheader, with New York winning the first game to clinch a playoff berth. The lefty went six innings and allowed just one earned run, but was charged with a 3-0 loss as the Mets rested most of their starters. On November 4, the 31-year-old was removed from the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, but rejected the assignment and elected free agency to officially end his disappointing tenure as a Met.
Lucchesi will now return to the NL West, where he spent his first three years of his major league career with the Padres.