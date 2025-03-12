Former Mets top prospect sought this Juan Soto hitting advice
Brett Baty's performance this spring training has many feeling like he could be a major asset for the New York Mets this season.
In 27 spring training at-bats, the former Mets top prospect is hitting .370 with a 1.100 OPS and looks like the elite player that New York has been waiting for. He has also played some great defense at multiple positions, showcasing versatility that could wind up with him earning a lot of playing time in case the Mets' infield suffers any more injuries.
Perhaps Baty's success is owed in part to his locker being right next to that of superstar slugger Juan Soto. However, a March 11 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post conveyed that Baty recruiting Soto's help has nothing to do with luck and all about Baty seeking it out.
“I’ve asked him a few things about hitting and the drills he does and he’s been great,” Baty is quoted saying of Soto in the article. “He does one drill where he hits the ball with the knob of his bat and he told me he did that to be more direct to the ball. It makes sense and it shows you why he’s so good.”
“Anyone can gain something from being around a guy like that,” he added. “Any time you have greatness and talent around you in the clubhouse, you can learn as much as you want. You can just learn from watching them work on their defense, like with Lindor, or taking BP.”
Mets fans have got to love not only that Baty is seeking Soto's wisdom out, but that Soto is willing to dish it out to his new teammates. Because the more guys who are preparing like him, the more success New York will have over the next 15 seasons.