Four New York Mets Who Deserve to Be NL All-Stars
The New York Mets won’t have a starter in next month’s All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. None of the Mets made it through phase one voting, which narrows the field to determine the starting lineup.
But, the Mets will have at least one player at Globe Life Field on July 16 because every team must be represented. As the Mets enter this weekend’s series with the Houston Astros at .500, they have some players that are deserving of selection.
Reserve position players and all pitchers — selected via a player ballot and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office"—will be announced on July 7.
Here are four Mets that deserve consideration (all stats through July 27). The assumption is that just one will be chosen.
1B Pete Alonso
The three-time All-Star’s slash line has picked up as of late as he’s batting .241/.326/.465/.791. He’s slammed 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He’s third among NL first baseman in home runs behind Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper — who will start — and Arizona’s Christian Walker. Alonso is fifth at the position in RBI.
His reputation will help. He’s been an All-Star each of the past two seasons and those years wrapped up with him hitting at least 40 home runs. He’s pacing a bit behind that, but his slash numbers are much better than what he ended with a season ago.
Still, with Walker, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Atlanta’s Matt Olson, there is enough star power to potentially push the impending free agent to the side.
SS Francisco Lindor
He’s a four-time All-Star but he hasn’t been to the Mid-Summer Classic since his four straight appearances with Cleveland from 2016-19. He’s been productive, with a slash line of .246/.313/.442/.754, along with 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 39 RBI. He’s also turned in 13 stolen bases.
The finalists in fan voting are the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and Philadelphia’s Trea Turner. Even if Betts wins, he is injured and won’t be back until after the All-Star Break. So Turner is almost assured of a berth. It also means that the NL could add an extra shortstop.
Power-wise, only Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz has more home runs at shortstop (14) than Lindor. His slash line is slightly better and De La Cruz is a much more productive base stealer. Milwaukee’s Willy Adames and Washington’s CJ Abrams will also get attention. Abrams bears monitoring because the Nationals may only get one All-Star and he may be the most likely selection.
OF Brandon Nimmo
Nimmo has never been an All-Star and this year might be his best chance. He is slashing .242/.360/.433/.793 with 13 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs, along with 46 RBI. At times this season he has been New York’s most consistent hitter.
The NL finalists in the outfield are San Diego’s Jurickson Profar, Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, the Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh and Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. The ones that don’t advance will have a case.
But if the one player per team requirement squeezes out Alonso and Lindor, Nimmo may get the call.
P Reed Garrett
Garrett might be the Mets’ best shot at an All-Star berth from the pitching staff. The reliever is 7-2 record and a 3.08 ERA in 30 games with three saves. He has a high strikeout rate and a low walk rate. This has been a breakthrough season for him. He’s already set career highs in wins, appearances, holds (seven) and saves.
Starters like Sean Manaea and Luis Severino have been solid but haven’t distinguished themselves to the point where they would be considered solid candidates. But, getting picked for the All-Star Game as a reliever is not easy.
Garrett might be the top reliever selection in the NL (non-closer category), with Milwaukee’s Jared Koenig (7-1, 1.72) presenting the biggest competition.