Francisco Alvarez 'Would Really Like it' if This Yankees' Superstar Joined The Mets

Francisco Alvarez has made it clear that he is all for this New York Yankees' superstar jumping ship to the Mets.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) hits a two run home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Add recruiter to the already impressive résumé of New York Mets young superstar catcher Francisco Alvarez.

In a recent conversation with Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports, Alvarez shared how he got to train with New York Yankees phenom Juan Soto a couple times in the offseason, and is on board with the idea of the Mets landing him in free agency after the 2024 campaign concludes.

"I would really like it if he was going to play with the Mets," Alvarez told FOX Sports of Soto. "For me, it would be great. He's the guy that, everything I want to have is like him. He's one of the best players in the game."

Soto is loving his time with the Yankees, putting up big numbers in his first-year in the Bronx via a .303/.437/.568 slash line, a .1005 OPS, 20 home runs and 61 RBIs through 82 games.

That said, he is still just 25-years-old and expected to draw a massive contract in free agency of at least $500 million.

The Yankees already revealed their intention to head to the table with Soto to discuss a possible extension during the regular season, as managing partner Hal Steinbrenner told Jack Curry of YES Network in May. However, Soto made it clear to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post last week that he will head to free agency after the season ends.

Soto is represented by Boras Corporation and super agent Scott Boras. Alvarez is formerly repped by Boras as well.

Alvarez is quickly becoming one of the best all-around catchers in baseball. He idolizes Soto and is hoping they can potentially be teammates in the future. The Mets certainly have the financial backing to lure Soto away from the Yankees thanks to billionaire owner Steve Cohen and a significant amount of money projected to come off the books ahead of 2025.

