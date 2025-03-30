Francisco Lindor gets blunt about possibility of another slow Mets season start
The New York Mets lost the first series of the 2025 campaign on Saturday after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to the Houston Astros. Superstar slugger Francisco Lindor went 0-4 in the loss, which means he has started the 2025 season going 0 for his first 11.
There's no question that Lindor is a fantastic player and is arguably the best shortstop in all of baseball. However, he has been known as a slow starter in past MLB seasons. This was made painfully apparent in a March 29 article from MLB.com's Mets insider Anthony DiComo, who wrote,
"In 2024, Lindor was batting .193/.268/.348 as late in the season as May 20.
"In 2023, he was batting .211/.291/.411 as late as June 17.
"In 2021, he was batting .194/.292/.303 on June 1."
He also noted how Lindor started last season on a 0-24 slump, which makes this season's 0-11 start seem trivial.
Lindor spoke with the media after Saturday's loss and got honest about his early-season struggles thus far.
“Hopefully this is not a month-long thing,” he said, per an X post from Newsday's Tim Healey.
Soto also went on to discuss that he doesn't know the deal is regarding his history of slow starts to seasons, and that his main focus at the plate right now is putting the ball in play.
But at the end of the day, Lindor surely knows the type of player that he is, and is confident that he's going to get back on track very soon, just as he always has done in the past.
Lindor's first chance to raise his batting average from .000 will come against the Miami Marlins on Monday.