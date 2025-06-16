Francisco Lindor on track for first All-Star Game with Mets
Will this be the season Francisco Lindor finally makes the All-Star Game with the New York Mets?
Major League Baseball released its first All-Star Game ballot on Monday, with Lindor leading the charge among National League shortstops. The 31-year-old has built a significant lead, with more than 422,000 votes over Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers (currently the second-highest voted NL shortstop).
The ballot also showed Pete Alonso trailing Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers for first place among NL first basemen, and Juan Soto having the fourth-most votes among NL outfielders.
Of these three All-Star candidates, Lindor is the biggest story. Despite stringing together three straight great seasons for the Mets, which also saw him place second behind Shohei Ohtani for NL MVP last season, the 31-year-old has yet to be named an All-Star donning Mets colors due to him typically getting off to slow starts on offense to begin the year. He was, however, a four-time All-Star with the Cleveland Guardians (2016-2019).
Lindor has done the exact opposite thus far during the 2025 campaign. He batted .339 during April, which puts Lindor on pace to have his best season yet in Flushing, Queens.
This season, Lindor has slugged six leadoff home runs, which is second in baseball behind the aforementioned Ohtani. He has also had three walk-off RBIs for the Mets, one of which was a home run on April 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals (his first walk-off homer as a Met).
With all these impressive accolades Lindor has strung together for the Mets this season, which has resulted in him sitting atop first place among NL shortstops in All-Star Game voting, the fifth time certainly seems like the charm. In 70 regular season games thus far, Lindor is slashing .279/.353/.475 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI, and an OPS of .828.