Paul Blackburn gets blunt about Mets' clubhouse issues

Much has already been made about the New York Mets' reported locker room issues during the 2025 season.

Ever since Mike Puma of the New York Post's November 28 report that there was a verbal spat between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil during a game earlier this year, fuel has been added to the fire that something was amiss amid the Mets' clubhouse.

While nobody who is still part of that clubhouse or on the coaching staff or front office has spoken out about matters, the fact that David Stearns changed many of the prominent faces within the locker room this offseason (several of whom were seen to be leaders) and also traded Jeff McNeil suggests there was some truth to what was being reported.

Yet, if the relationship between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor is one aspect of these clubhouse issues (which has been suggested), there isn't much that can be done about that, as Stearns won't be trading either of these superstars any time soon.

Paul Blackburn addresses Mets' clubhouse chemistry with clear message

One guy who was a part of the Mets' clubhouse in 2025 was veteran pitcher Paul Blackburn, who pitched 23.2 innings with the team last season before getting released in August.

Blackburn was interviewed by Dan Martin of the New York Post for a January 3 article and addressed what was going on in the Mets' clubhouse.

“The clubhouse in 2024 compared to last year was definitely different. I wouldn’t say guys were in there throwing blows or anything like that, but it definitely had a different vibe. When I came over in 2024, J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias had a big impact on everyone in there and everyone vibed together. Those were the guys that helped the clubhouse mesh and last year, those guys weren’t there," Blackburn was quoted as saying in the article, per an X post from @NYM_News.

He also added that this could have been due to guys assuming new leadership roles in 2025. Further on, Blackburn noted that while he didn't think there were any "bad guys" in the locker room, it was a group that just didn't mesh well together.

Blackburn signed with the Yankees a few days after the Mets released him. He said that "everyone was pulling on the same rope" in the Yankees' clubhouse and asserted that this was not the case in Queens.

This is certainly not what Mets fans wanted to hear. But hopefully the moves David Stearns has made this offseason will solve matters.

