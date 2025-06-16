Jarren Duran could be intriguing trade target for the Mets
The Rafael Devers blockbuster stunned the baseball world on Sunday, raising big questions about the direction the Boston Red Sox are planning to move going forward. The New York Mets should be keeping an eye on this situation with great interest since several players on the Red Sox could be fits for their areas of need.
While Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman would be a good addition to the left side of the Mets' bullpen, an intriguing longer-term fit would be center fielder Jarren Duran. A relatively late bloomer, Duran has cemented himself as a key contributor for Boston, hitting .264 with five home runs, 38 RBI, and 14 stolen bases so far this season.
Duran made headlines with his breakthrough 2024 campaign, where he hit .285 with 21 home runs, 75 RBI, 34 stolen bases, and produced an absurd 8.7 Wins Above Replacement (Baseball Reference). That performance also factors in Duran's strong defense in center field, but his potential at the plate is tantalizing for any teams looking to add Duran to their core.
There is an open question about what the Red Sox are planning to do after trading away their best hitter to essentially clear his contract. While moving Devers' contract gives Boston a ton of financial flexibility to reload rather quickly, this deal could signal a pivot to building around a core of younger players, including the top prospect in the sport in outfielder Roman Anthony, who is a center fielder.
While Duran could be a leader for a new wave of Red Sox, he is turning 29 years old in September and it is fair to wonder if the 2024 season was the peak of his value. Moving Duran now could allow Boston to add more pieces to commit to a youth movement while clearing center field for Anthony on a full time basis.
A lot of teams would be intrigued by Duran if he became available since he is under club control for three seasons after this one, but he would be a perfect fit for the Mets if Boston shops him. Duran would solve the team's hole in center field right now while also adding some length to the lineup and a strong presence in the clubhouse.
Read More: Mets swept for the first time this season after ugly loss to Rays
The Mets have a lot of young pieces that could intrigue the Red Sox, including young pitching on the verge of reaching the majors and a wave of hitting prospects right behind them. With all of the young talent starting to coalesce now, David Stearns could look to make a consolidation trade to move a few pieces he deems expendable to add a piece to the Mets' core for the near future.
Trading for Duran wouldn't be a cheap proposition since finding a two-way center fielder in his prime isn't easy, and Boston would likely demand at least two of the Mets' top 10 prospects to give up Duran with three years of control left. There is also no guarantee that Boston moves Duran if the Devers trade eases the turmoil in the clubhouse, allowing the Red Sox to stay hot despite the loss of its best hitter.
Either way, if Duran becomes available the Mets should make a strong bid for his services. Duran would slot in as the Mets' center fielder for the next few years, solving a long-term problem area on their roster, and could be a key piece to helping them snap their lengthy title drought.