Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso set New York Mets record
While the New York Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, two of their stars made history.
Per the Elias Sports Bureau, as reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Sunday’s game marked the 28th time Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso homered in the same game for the Mets. That broke a franchise record previously held by Darryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson, who homered in the same game 27 times between 1985 and 1990.
Alonso launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the Mets on the board. It was his 12th home run of the season and the 238th of his career, leaving him just 15 away from breaking Strawberry’s all-time Mets record.
After the Rockies rallied to tie the game in the next half-inning, Lindor responded with a tie-breaking shot to left—his third homer of the series. The Mets did not relinquish the lead after that. With their 5-3 victory, they have now won 26 consecutive games in which Lindor hits a home run.
Although it is not unusual for Lindor and Alonso to homer in the same game, Sunday offered Mets fans something entirely new: a power display from all three stars atop the lineup—Alonso, Lindor, and Juan Soto. Soto capped the performance with a solo shot in the eighth, his second homer in as many days. It marked the first time the trio had all gone deep in the same game as teammates.
“It’s fun to see them going deep in the same game. We envisioned that,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game. “When you’ve got those three at the top, it’s pretty special. We saw it today, and hopefully they’ll get going here.”
Up next for the Mets is another rematch of the 2024 NLCS. Right-hander Paul Blackburn, who had been rehabbing from a knee injury, will make his regular-season debut Monday night in Los Angeles—the first of a four-game road set.
Read More: New York Mets make a decision on pitcher Paul Blackburn
The Mets took two of three from the defending World Series champion Dodgers at Citi Field last weekend. If Los Angeles wins its game Sunday night, both teams will enter Monday’s game with the same record.