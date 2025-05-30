New York Mets make a decision on pitcher Paul Blackburn
When the New York Mets travel to Los Angeles early next week, a veteran pitcher could make his regular-season debut.
According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, right-hander Paul Blackburn is “in play” to be activated off the 15-day injured list and start at some point during their upcoming four-game road series against the Dodgers. Friday marked the beginning of a 10-day stretch with games scheduled on consecutive days, creating a need to add a sixth starter to the rotation.
Blackburn, 31, built up his pitch count in spring training before right knee inflammation toward the end of camp forced him to miss the beginning of the season. He completed his seventh and final rehab outing on Wednesday, finishing with four strikeouts and two earned runs allowed over 6.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.
While Blackburn is built up to handle a starter’s workload, he can also be utilized as a multi-inning reliever once the Mets revert to a five-man rotation. He has made just four career appearances out of the bullpen, with his longest relief outing taking place in 2019, when he faced 24 batters and gave up six runs (five earned) over five innings against the Houston Astros.
The 2024 trade deadline pickup posted a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings with the Mets last year before a right wrist injury and cerebrospinal leak prevented him from pitching in both September and the postseason. He underwent offseason back surgery, which delayed his start to the spring.
Blackburn, a former All-Star with the A’s, is not the only injured starter nearing a return to the active roster. Offseason addition Frankie Montas (lat strain) made his second rehab start on Thursday, and left-hander Sean Manaea (oblique strain) could begin his rehab assignment in early June.
Read More: Frankie Montas improves during second rehab start for Mets
Once Montas and Manaea return, the Mets will be forced to make some difficult roster decisions. Unlike Blackburn, starter Tylor Megill has minor league options remaining, which could leave him as one of the odd men out despite having a 3.52 ERA in 11 starts this season.