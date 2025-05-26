Francisco Lindor's 6-word mid-game message about Juan Soto speaks volumes
Much has been made about New York Mets superstar Juan Soto's start to the 2025 season.
It seems that with each passing day, some pundit or former player is offering Soto advice on overcoming his (relative) woes at the plate, trying to assess what's why he isn't running hard on every play, or wondering whether he's happy with his decision to join the Mets in free agency.
However, nobody knows where Soto stands better than his teammates, as they're around him every single day. And what star shortstop Francisco Lindor said about Soto during his mid-game interview on ESPN's broadcast of the Mets' May 25 game against the Dodgers speaks volumes.
"That's a winning player right there," Lindor said of Soto. "You know, his ability to pay attention to details, all he cares about is winning. All he cares about is, at the end of 27 outs, do we have the W? He pays attention to little details, he comes out every day and gives it everything he's got. And I'm proud of him.
"He definitely is a great teammate, he does things the right way, and we're happy to have him here," Lindor continued.
Of course, Lindor was not going to speak badly about Soto on national television. But this glowing praise of his teammate is still great to hear for those who are still optimistic about the 26-year-old slugger catching fire at some point soon.
And given how the Mets have struggled over the past couple weeks, this would be perfect time for Soto to re-find his form.