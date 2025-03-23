Francisco Lindor’s 8-word assessment of Luisangel Acuña’s mindset raises eyebrows
After a modest .654 OPS and just seven home runs in 587 Triple-A plate appearances in 2024, New York Mets infielder Luisangel Acuña surged following his promotion to the big league club late in the regular season, posting a .966 OPS with three home runs in just 14 games.
During that stretch, he primarily played shortstop, stepping in for Francisco Lindor, who was dealing with lower-back discomfort. Acuña's strong late-season showing earned him a spot on the postseason roster, though he logged just three plate appearances in October, mostly serving as a late-game defensive replacement and pinch runner after Lindor’s return.
Acuña, 23, entered this year’s Spring Training in competition with Brett Baty, Nick Madrigal, and Donovan Walton for a spot on the Mets’ Opening Day bench. His chances increased after Madrigal underwent season-ending shoulder surgery and starting second baseman Jeff McNeil was sidelined with a low-grade oblique strain. Still, Acuña’s Grapefruit League performance has left more to be desired.
The Mets’ No. 7 prospect is hitting just .225 (11-for-51) with one extra-base hit, one walk, and four RBIs through his first 19 spring games, which amounts to a .500 OPS. While he has made consistent contact, striking out only eight times, manager Carlos Mendoza feels Acuña needs to improve his pitch recognition.
Acuña has also had a few miscues in other areas of his game. While he has stolen four bases this spring, he was picked off twice in a single game against the Miami Marlins—once by a right-handed pitcher and once by a lefty. Additionally, he has committed two errors defensively, though he has shown some positive flashes on that side of the ball as well.
“I think he plays bored in Spring Training,” Lindor told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo in a story published Saturday. “If the lights come on, then he’s good. [Last year in the minors], he was bored, probably. He doesn’t get amped up for it.”
Lindor, who is set to enter his 11th MLB season, went on to explain that it is rare for elite or good players to dominate the minor leagues, largely due to the difference in energy and adrenaline the majors bring for competitors. The four-time All-Star and 2024 NL MVP runner-up told DiComo that these players eventually realize they need to do more to earn a big league call-up, and that realization often drives them to improve.
If Acuña can find consistency at the highest level, Lindor believes he has the potential to be a perennial All-Star. But achieving that will require sustained effort—a realization the promising prospect may need to embrace sooner rather than later.
“He acts like he doesn’t care,” Lindor said of Acuña’s current approach. “And when you act like you don’t care, yeah, you’re bored. He’s not putting everything he’s got into it… It doesn’t feel like he’s being challenged.”
Acuña has not yet been informed whether he has earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, after Walton was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, no major obstacles remain between him and a roster spot.
Unless there is a late addition before Opening Day, Acuña will probably begin the season on the short side of a platoon with Baty—who entered Sunday with a 1.123 OPS this spring.
Although Baty, a left-handed hitter, has outperformed Acuña in camp, the latter is more likely to start at second base Thursday against Houston Astros southpaw Framber Valdez.
Both players have the defensive flexibility to fill a utility role once McNeil returns from the injured list, but their performance when the lights come on will ultimately determine whether they can avoid another stint in the minors.