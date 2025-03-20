New York Mets sign versatile infielder to minor league deal
As the New York Mets approach the final stretch of spring training, they have bolstered their infield depth.
According to the Mets' transactions page on MLB.com, the team has signed utility infielder Diego A. Castillo to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets originally claimed him off waivers last January, but they lost him before he had a chance to wear the uniform.
Castillo, 27, appeared in four major league games with the Minnesota Twins in 2024, going 2-for-6 with a double, two walks, and a strikeout in eight plate appearances. He also posted a .261/.364/.397 line with nine home runs, 54 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 113 games at Triple-A.
Signed as an international free agent by the New York Yankees, Castillo was part of the trade that sent now-Mets Opening Day starter Clay Holmes to the Bronx in 2021. A year later, he made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, slashing .206/.251/.382 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs in 96 games.
Since then, Castillo has made just five appearances in the majors. However, in the minors, he has played shortstop, second base, third base, first base, and both corner outfield spots, showcasing his versatility.
The Mets' infield depth has been tested early this spring. Utilityman Nick Madrigal underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, and starting second baseman Jeff McNeil is expected to begin the regular season on the injured list with a shoulder strain. Additionally, versatile top prospect Ronny Mauricio is still working his way back from multiple knee surgeries and is not yet ready for game action.
With McNeil and Mauricio sidelined, Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña—who were originally competing for bench spots—emerge as top candidates for early-season starts. The Mets could also opt to have one of them get everyday at-bats in the minors, leaving Donovan Walton, Luis De Los Santos, and Jared Young to fill the bench role.
Castillo's addition provides much-needed depth and flexibility, ensuring the Mets have capable options to cover multiple positions if further injuries arise.