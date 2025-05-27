Francisco Lindor's walk-off secures another come from behind Mets win
Despite a recent skid in which they lost six of eight, the New York Mets continue to show resilience and a refusal to give in. On Monday, Francisco Lindor delivered another walk-off, securing the team’s 13th come-from-behind win of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
A defining trait of this Mets team, both last season and again this year, is the trust shared throughout the lineup. Players often mention their confidence that if they don't come through, the next teammate will pick them up—emphasizing a team-first mentality and steady belief in one another.
"No one’s trying to be the hero; everyone’s trying to pass the baton,” Lindor told Mets sideline reporter Steve Gelbs after the game.
Lindor also credited the passionate Citi Field crowd as a key reason the Mets keep fighting and never give up. He emphasized how the energy and support from the fans inspire the team to stay resilient, especially during tough moments in the game.
“They kind of got alive, kind of how we did, somewhere around the 6th inning. Everything just started racking up—the snowball getting bigger and bigger,” Lindor said.
Lindor’s comments about the impact of the Citi Field crowd hold, as the Mets have compiled an impressive 20-6 record playing at home this season. The team’s strong performance on their own turf highlights how much the support from their fans fuels their energy and determination, often giving them the extra boost needed to secure victories in tightly contested games.
The Mets continue to struggle with hitting in clutch situations, particularly with runners in scoring position, but they're finding ways to win thanks to strong pitching and solid defense. They currently own the best ERA in baseball at 2.78, well ahead of the next closest team, the Kansas City Royals, at 3.10.
This Mets team still seems to be figuring things out and coming together as a unit, but once they do, their determination to come from behind makes them a team that no opponent can feel safe against—even when holding the lead.