Frankie Montas expected to join New York Mets rotation
Though discussions are still ongoing, the New York Mets have seemingly reached a decision regarding Frankie Montas.
Before Thursday’s game, manager Carlos Mendoza said there is a “good chance” Montas joins the Mets’ rotation next week. His 30-day rehab assignment window closes Sunday.
Montas, 32, extended his pitch count to 80 during his final rehab outing Wednesday night, exiting with five earned runs. Since moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse, he has given up 26 hits (eight home runs) and struck out eight over 14.1 innings (four starts). Including his two starts with High-A Brooklyn, he posted a 12.05 ERA in six rehab appearances.
“First time through the lineup was a lot better yesterday, especially with the secondary pitches,” Mendoza told reporters. “He gave up that three-run homer, obviously, but mechanically he’s getting there. Look, we need starters here. We signed him to be a starter for this team, and we’re gonna give him a chance.”
Montas joined the Mets on a two-year, $34 million deal (including an opt-out) this winter, making him the second-highest-paid starter on the team in terms of average annual value. The right-hander has spent the entire season on the injured list with a high-grade right lat strain suffered during his first bullpen session of spring training.
Due to his recent struggles, there were discussions about whether New York would ease him into a long relief role rather than insert him directly into the rotation. However, with Kodai Senga (hamstring) and Tylor Megill (elbow) both landing on the injured list within the past week, the Mets’ rotation depth is thinning.
Read More: Report: Mets have discussed sending Francisco Álvarez to minors
New York will use Justin Hagenman as a spot starter on Friday, but after that, Montas will presumably take Megill’s place in the rotation. That would position Montas to make his Mets debut early next week at home against the Atlanta Braves.