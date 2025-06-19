Report: Mets have discussed sending Francisco Álvarez to minors
As starting catcher Francisco Álvarez works through swing adjustments, the New York Mets are exploring ways to position their former No. 1 prospect for both short- and long-term success.
According to a story published by The Athletic's Tim Britton on Wednesday night, the Mets have discussed the idea of giving the struggling Álvarez a bit of a reset by sending him down to Triple-A Syracuse.
“In recent weeks, multiple Mets officials acknowledged there could come a time when it would be better for the catcher to work through those swing changes in the minor leagues,” Britton reported.
He added that the decision is delicate, as sending Álvarez down for the first time since spring 2023 could damage his confidence. Right now, he says, the Mets believe Álvarez is still helping the major-league team win and are encouraged by his progress in working through his offensive issues.
Álvarez, 23, has posted a career-low .636 OPS since being activated from a fractured hamate bone in late April and is slashing .191/.286/.265 over his last 20 games. He has shown little power, with just five extra-base hits in 130 plate appearances this season. For context, he hit 25 home runs as a 21-year-old rookie in 2023.
On Tuesday night, Álvarez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout and made a couple of plays on defense that hurt the Mets in their extra-innings loss to the Atlanta Braves. He was held out of the starting lineup on Wednesday as the team was held scoreless in its fifth consecutive defeat.
This is the second year in a row Álvarez has struggled after an early-season hand injury. In 2024, he suffered a thumb injury in early April that required surgery and kept him out of the lineup until June 11.
He finished the regular season strong, posting a 1.000 OPS with five home runs over his last 48 plate appearances. However, his overall numbers were underwhelming: a .710 OPS with 11 home runs in 100 games.
If the Mets do decide to follow through with a reset, veteran Luis Torrens would be in line to pick up everyday at-bats, while Hayden Senger would presumably return from Triple-A to be the backup. Torrens is currently in a 3-for-30 slump of his own but excelled in a starting role earlier this season, delivering multiple key hits during Álvarez’s absence.
Torrens, 29, enters Thursday with a .643 OPS through 43 games. According to Statcast’s defensive metrics, he ranks among the league’s best at framing (83rd percentile) and throwing out runners (100th percentile) from behind the plate.
The first-place Mets (45-29) will look to avoid a second straight series sweep on Thursday night as they send Clay Holmes to the mound against the Braves.