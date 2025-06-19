Mets to recall Justin Hagenman to pitch in series opener against Phillies
The New York Mets are planning on recalling this right-handed reliever to pitch this weekend.
Mike Puma of the New York Post first reported on Thursday that the Mets plan on recalling Justin Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse. New York may use Hagenman as an opener in the first game of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
The Mets signed Hagenman to a one-year major league deal during the offseason. The 28-year-old made his big league debut with the team earlier in the season, being utilized as a spot starter against the Minnesota Twins on April 16.
Hagenman was sharp against Minnesota, giving up one earned run over 3.1 innings of work on three hits with four strikeouts and no free passes. The righty hurler was optioned back to Triple-A shortly after his start.
Manager Carlos Mendoza initially said this week that the Amazins were undecided about who would start on Friday in Philadelphia in Tylor Megill's place, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain. Although Hagenman has struggled in the minors this year (6.21 ERA with Syracuse), his encouraging MLB debut perhaps made him the best option to take Megill's place; the Mets are hoping Hagenman could replicate or improve upon that performance in a critical division matchup.
Hagenman's anticipated return to the major leagues comes at a time when the Mets are on a season-long five-game losing streak. This losing skid has also seen their once 5.5-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East shrink to just one game, further increasing the urgency of their three-game series in Philadelphia this weekend.