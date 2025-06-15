Pete Alonso touches on what could keep him from retiring with Mets
The New York Mets re-signing Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal this offseason looks like a genius move right now, given that Alonso is making a case for himself to win the 2025 NL MVP Award.
Alonso is currently hitting .295 with a .974 OPS, 17 home runs, and 63 RBIs, and has been a consistent force in the middle of New York's lineup. It's hard to imagine what the Mets' offense would look like if Alonso had ended up signing elsewhere this past winter, which it seemed like he was destined to do at several points.
Ultimately, the two sides agreed to a short-term deal that includes a player opt-out after this season, which Alonso is almost guaranteed to exercise. But that doesn't mean the two sides couldn't agree to terms once again once the 2025 season concludes.
Read more: David Stearns addresses Mets contract negotiations with Pete Alonso
With this in mind, it seems there's a chance Alonso could sign another long-term deal, even potentially finishing his career in Queens just like he started it. And Alonso addressed this potential scenario when speaking with the New York Post for a June 14 article.
“That could be awesome. It’s really rare for a guy to spend his whole career with one team — I mean, I’ve thought about it, for sure,” Alonso said of potentially retiring with the Mets. “But the business side of things has to work out for that. I love playing here. It’s awesome. I hope that the business side works out to be that way.
“I hope that the business side works out to where I don’t have to [leave]," he added.
In other words, it seems like the "business side" of things is all that could keep the Polar Bear from retiring in Queens.
Given that Alonso is already close to becoming the Mets all-time home runs leader, it's fascinating to imagine what team records he could break if he remains in New Yotk throughout his career.